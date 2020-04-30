Birthday wishes for Captain Tom from Queen and Prime Minister

Here are a few of the warm words and wishes received by Captain Tom Moore as he celebrated his 100th birthday.

– Prime Minister Boris Johnson

“Your heroic efforts have lifted the spirits of the entire nation. You’ve created a channel to enable millions to say a heartfelt thank you to the remarkable men and women in our NHS who are doing the most astounding job.

I want to wish @captaintommoore a very special 100th Birthday. Thank you on behalf of the whole country. pic.twitter.com/YqJxtHLCav — Boris Johnson #StayHomeSaveLives (@BorisJohnson) April 30, 2020

“There is a tradition going back some years now where the Prime Minister takes a moment each day to thank someone for their service to others.

“By recognising them as a point of light. Captain Tom, that is exactly what you are – a point of light in all our lives.”

– The Queen

“I am so pleased to know that you are celebrating your 100th birthday on April 30 2020.

This morning @LLieutenantBeds, The Queenâs personal representative in Bedfordshire, delivered a birthday card to @captaintommoore from Her Majesty.



Today we join people across the UK and around the world in wishing Captain Tom Moore a very happy 100th birthday 🎈 pic.twitter.com/8wqkGSZdDt — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 30, 2020

“I was also most interested to hear of your recent fundraising efforts for NHS Charities Together at this difficult time.

“I send my congratulations and best wishes to you on such a special occasion.”

– Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer

“Happy birthday @captaintommoore. In these difficult times for our country, you have brought inspiration to millions and helped all of us to celebrate the extraordinary achievements of our NHS.”

Happy birthday @captaintommoore. In these difficult times for our country, you have brought inspiration to millions and helped all of us to celebrate the extraordinary achievements of our NHS. https://t.co/933GhJ5re8 — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) April 30, 2020

– Former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan

“You’ve done so much for the country, you’ve raised so much money for the NHS.

“And now I can officially call you an honorary member of the England cricket team.”

Welcome to the team Captain Tom .. !! Hope you are ok to open the Batting when we get Cricket going again .. 👍👍 https://t.co/4VELvpxLyW — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 30, 2020

– Singer Michael Ball, who along with Capt Tom, reached number one in the charts with a cover of You’ll Never Walk Alone

“You’re the only man who would get me into a smart shirt, tie and suit on a lockdown.

“I love the bones of you, sir, and thank you for letting me be part of this journey with you.”

– Presenter Paddy McGuinness

“Happy 100th Birthday Captain Tom. 30 million raised for the NHS. Not only have you helped the NHS you also helped a Nation to smile again. Thank you and enjoy your cake!”

Happy 100th Birthday Captain Tom. 30 million raised for the NHS. Not only have you helped the NHS you also helped a Nation to smile again. Thank you and enjoy your cake! #CaptainTomMoore #RoleModel pic.twitter.com/gty9DoSvUk — Paddy McGuinness (@PaddyMcGuinness) April 30, 2020

– Bedfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner Kathryn Holloway

“Captain Tom, you have been a huge inspiration to my whole family who have been supporting your fund from the beginning and talking to one another about your amazing achievement, even though we are all separated; you have brought us, the county of Bedfordshire and the country together.

“Your own character and humour have shone through and I cannot thank you enough.”

I hope if Iâm ever lucky enough to hit 100 that Iâm as tuned in to the modern world as the quite incredible Capt Tom Moore - alongside his grandchildren, describing todayâs outpouring of love and appreciation as âawesomeâ. What a man @captaintommoore — Kathryn Holloway (@KHollowayPCC) April 30, 2020

