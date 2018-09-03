News And Finally

Bird rescued from railway tracks after wandering on to line

The young cormorant was caught by police officers.

(Ffooter/Getty Images)
By Nicola Irwin, Press Association

These pictures show a young bird which ended up stranded between railway tracks and in need of a helping hand.

The bird, initially identified as a crane but actually a cormorant, was seen on the number 7 line in Queens, New York.

Pictures show officers using a giant net on a pole to catch the bird and take it to safety.

The two emergency service unit (ESU) officers involved in the rescue were praised by the NYPD Special Ops Twitter account, and followers.

It is not clear why the bird was unable to fly away although it could have been stunned and frightened by its surroundings.

It was taken to the Animal Care Centre in New York, before being passed to the city’s Wild Bird Fund which specialises in rehabilitation of wild animals.

