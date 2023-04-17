Bill Clinton reunited with hotel concierge he first met in the 1990s

Former US president Bill Clinton has been reunited with a hotel concierge he first met almost 30 years ago on his historic visit to Belfast.

Enormous crowds gathered in 1995 when the then-US president touched down in Northern Ireland for a visit amid the ongoing Troubles as peace talks faltered.

He attracted headlines by staying at the Europa Hotel, which at one point had been dubbed the most bombed hotel in Europe.

The hotel celebrated his stay by naming a suite after him and his wife Hillary.

Mr and Mrs Clinton returned to Belfast this week to take part in a major conference at Queen’s University to mark the 25th anniversary of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement.

He took some time out to go back to the Europa Hotel and meet staff members.

Among those he greeted was head concierge Martin Mulholland, who he first met when he stayed with his wife Hillary in 1995 and then again in 1998.

I’m so glad to be back Bill Clinton

Greeting the hotel’s general manager, Andy McNeill, Mr Clinton said: “I’m so glad to be back.”

Mr McNeill said they were thrilled to welcome him back, adding: “He was genuinely delighted to return and said it was good to see familiar faces.

“The atmosphere in the hotel was electric, guests were cheering and thanking him for everything he has done for Northern Ireland.

“President Clinton and Hillary dined with friends and after their meal they asked to speak to our executive head chef Kyle Greer as they really enjoyed the food.”