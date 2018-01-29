News And Finally

Monday 29 January 2018

Besiktas announced their new signing Vagner Love with a puntastic rom-com inspired video

All you need is Vagner Love.

Former CSKA Moscow footballer Vagner Love celebrates scoring a goal (Tony Marshall/EMPICS Sport)
By Max McLean, Press Association

The phrase “love is in the air” has never been more true for anyone in the immediate vicinity of Vodafone Park, the home ground of Turkish club Besiktas.

That’s because the team currently fourth in the Turkish Super Lig have signed a player truly befitting of the saying: Vagner Love.

The former Brazil striker joins Besiktas from Turkish side Alanyaspor at the age of 33, and it looks as though they are head over heels for their new player.

The video references romantic films such as PS I Love You and Love Actually, before the now-famous “Come To Besiktas” slogan takes over.

And while he’s not the youngest striker around, Love’s goalscoring record is not too shabby, having bagged nine goals in 25 games for Brazil, as well as 30 in 58 in Uefa competition.

It looks like Vagner is already feeling the love at his new club.

And all in time for Valentine’s Day.

