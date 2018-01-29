Besiktas announced their new signing Vagner Love with a puntastic rom-com inspired video

That’s because the team currently fourth in the Turkish Super Lig have signed a player truly befitting of the saying: Vagner Love.

The former Brazil striker joins Besiktas from Turkish side Alanyaspor at the age of 33, and it looks as though they are head over heels for their new player.

The video references romantic films such as PS I Love You and Love Actually, before the now-famous “Come To Besiktas” slogan takes over.