Besiktas announced their new signing Vagner Love with a puntastic rom-com inspired video
All you need is Vagner Love.
The phrase “love is in the air” has never been more true for anyone in the immediate vicinity of Vodafone Park, the home ground of Turkish club Besiktas.
That’s because the team currently fourth in the Turkish Super Lig have signed a player truly befitting of the saying: Vagner Love.
The former Brazil striker joins Besiktas from Turkish side Alanyaspor at the age of 33, and it looks as though they are head over heels for their new player.
They say love exists only in the movies...— Beşiktaş JK (@Besiktas) January 29, 2018
Aşk sadece filmlerde olur derler... #love #ComeToBeşiktaş #Beşiktaş pic.twitter.com/ve7cK1tr2z
The video references romantic films such as PS I Love You and Love Actually, before the now-famous “Come To Besiktas” slogan takes over.
And while he’s not the youngest striker around, Love’s goalscoring record is not too shabby, having bagged nine goals in 25 games for Brazil, as well as 30 in 58 in Uefa competition.
5⃣8⃣ UEFA games, 3⃣0⃣ goals.— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) January 29, 2018
🏆 UEFA Cup winner 2004/05@Besiktas announce the signing of Brazilian forward Vagner Love! #UCL pic.twitter.com/Ccfm3R1y9C
It looks like Vagner is already feeling the love at his new club.
Vagner❤Beşiktaş #ComeToBeşiktaş #Beşiktaş pic.twitter.com/udPkEoxPpW— Beşiktaş JK (@Besiktas) January 29, 2018
And all in time for Valentine’s Day.
Press Association