Berwick’s Twitter account administrator relieved of duties following viral tweet

Berwick Rangers fans were left without live updates of their side’s clash with Queen’s Park on Tuesday night after the club’s official Twitter account administrator revealed he was relieved of his duties.

On Saturday the account had posted about a touchline argument between Borderers boss Johnny Harvey and Cowdenbeath manager Gary Bollan during the 1-1 draw between the teams at Shielfield Park.

After Berwick had Declan O’Kane sent off, the club account wrote: “Ugly scenes in the dugout as Cowdenbeath’s manager has just told Johnny Harvey to ‘take his face for a s****’.”

The post from Berwick’s official account on Saturday was retweeted over 8,400 times, while also receiving around 22,000 likes.

Any supporters, though, logging in to follow the match against their fellow strugglers at the wrong end of the table on Tuesday night were left disappointed.

After the teams were confirmed, a post on the club’s official Twitter account read: “Please note there will be no updates this evening as I’ve been relieved of my duties following Saturday’s tweet. Apologies for any inconvenience. #BRFC”

Press Association