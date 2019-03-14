Bersant Celina’s extraordinary penalty miss branded worst ever for Swansea

Swansea’s Bersant Celina had a moment to forget as his unusual penalty miss against West Brom was branded one of the worst ever by fans.

The Swans were 1-0 down in their Championship fixture when the Kosovo midfielder stepped up to take a spot-kick to get his side back on level terms.

But he appeared to slip, making contact with the ball with his standing foot and pushing it a couple of yards off to the side.

Swansea boss Graham Potter said: “It was one of those moments that you don’t wish on anybody.

“Fair play to anyone who wants to step up and take it. It is just a horrible moment that he will have to get over and deal with.

“It is easy to mock, of course, and I am sure he will get a bit of that, but that is just life.

“He has the courage to take the penalty, and it is up to us to stick by him and he will grow and get better for the experience.”

But online people were not quite so understanding, as one Twitter user labelled the miss “painful” and another said it was the worst Swansea penalty they had ever seen.

Swansea went on to lose 3-0 against the managerless Baggies for a fifth defeat in their last six games.

