Berlin’s panda cubs beginning to develop black markings

Giant panda twins born two weeks ago are thriving and already showing signs of how they will look once they mature, with black ears and black rings around their tiny eyes, staff at Berlin’s zoo said.

The two are growing fast after their August 31 birth.

“From the gradual black and white colouring of the twins you can see they’re starting to look like mama,” zoo director Andreas Knieriem said Friday.

Schwarze Puschelohren, dunkle Ringe um die #Augen und seit Kurzem ist auch ein dunkler Gürtel an der Schulter zu erkennen: Wie man an der allmählichen Schwarz-Weiß-Färbung der #Panda-Zwillinge sieht, kommen sie – nun auch optisch – ganz nach Mama Meng Meng. #ZooBerlin pic.twitter.com/943ppQ7ZGH — Zoo Tierpark Berlin (@zooberlin) September 13, 2019

Initially, zookeepers helped them gain weight by feeding them bottles of milk pumped from mother Meng Meng.

The zoo says they are now fine feeding all on their own.

The cubs are not yet named.

The zoo has distanced itself from a Berlin newspaper poll suggesting the names Hong and Kong in solidarity with protests there.

PA Media