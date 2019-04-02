News And Finally

Tuesday 2 April 2019

Berlin-born polar bear cub named Hertha after local football club

Tierpark Berlin has agreed a sponsorship deal with the Bundesliga club of the same name.

Hertha plays with a ball (Tierpark Berlin)
Hertha plays with a ball (Tierpark Berlin)

By Alistair Mason, Press Association

A polar bear born at a zoo in Germany has been given a football-themed name.

The female cub, born on December 1 at Tierpark Berlin, has been named Hertha after the zoo agreed a sponsorship deal with the city’s Bundesliga football club of the same name.

ipanews_177364a3-3c36-4a1d-a932-b2ca8521aa65_embedded2079302
(Tierpark Berlin)

“It’s short, snappy and has a link to her home town,” said Tierpark director Dr Andreas Knieriem. “Hertha is the perfect sponsor and the perfect name for our cuddly little Berliner.

“She is also a very sporty young bear.”

To celebrate the occasion, young Hertha was given a football with her name emblazoned on it to play with.

The 11-week-old was already proving to have remarkable stamina as she chased a ball around the den, according to the zoo.

The sponsorship deal with Hertha BSC will help to pay for the bear’s upkeep at the zoo.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News