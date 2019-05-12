Benjamin Mendy leads social media celebrations as City defend PL title

Manchester City’s Premier League champions were quickly on social media to celebrate their success after a 4-1 win at Brighton secured the title on the final day of the season.

Benjamin Mendy, who has missed much of the season through injury, tweeted: “Looks like we’re @premierleague back to back CHAMPIONS (waiting for the VAR to confirm, we never know ….)”, perhaps referring to City’s disallowed goal against Tottenham in the Champions League.

Looks like we're @premierleague back to back CHAMPIONS 🦈 (waiting for the VAR to confirm, we never know ....) — Benjamin Mendy (@benmendy23) May 12, 2019

Mendy then posted an image of an official looking at City’s title celebrations on a VAR screen.

The full-back’s teammates mostly focused on the back-to-back nature of this title success, the Citizens having become the first team to successfully defend their crown since Manchester United in 2009.

“WE DID IT AGAIN” Leroy Sane tweeted, while Aymeric Laporte shared a picture of himself with the trophy and the caption: “Back to back!”

“No feeling better than that” Ilkay Gundogan wrote on Instagram after scoring from a free-kick in City’s triumphant final game.

The trophy meanwhile received plenty of attention in the City dressing room, Oleksandr Zinchenko giving it a kiss after the game.

“COME TO ME MY LOVELY” he wrote on Instagram, while goalkeeper Ederson simply shared a picture of himself with the trophy over his shoulder.

And finally, the back-to-back championships meant the same to a legend of the club’s midfield as it did to the future of the side.

“We did it again! CHAMPIONS OF ENGLAND!!! C’MOOONN!” tweeted David Silva, while Phil Foden simply wrote “BACK 2 BACK” on Instagram.

We did it again! CHAMPIONS OF ENGLAND!!! C’MOOONN! pic.twitter.com/EUeZeMCl6V — David Silva (@21LVA) May 12, 2019

Press Association