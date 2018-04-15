Benjamin Mendy and Kyle Walker had a thoroughly enjoyable Twitter exchange after winning the title

With Manchester United suffering a 1-0 defeat to West Brom, City managed to seal the title without kicking a ball, while Guardiola was busy playing golf.

Mendy and Walker took to Twitter shortly after the title win, with the England international posting a Gif with the caption: “Me on my way to @benmendy23’s house to pick him up for the party.”

To which the Frenchman, who has not played since September due to a knee injury, promptly responded with a Gif of his own.