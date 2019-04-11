News And Finally

Thursday 11 April 2019

Ben Stokes makes ‘catch of the tournament’ in Indian Premier League

The catch came in a match between the Chennai Super Kings and the Rajasthan Royals.

Ben Stokes has made a sublime catch in the Indian Premier League. (Tim Goode/PA)
By Tom Horton, Press Association

England cricketer Ben Stokes made a sublime catch in the Indian Premier League off the bowling of Jofra Archer.

Stokes, who was playing for the Rajasthan Royals against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), helped take his team’s fourth wicket with a stunning acrobatic dive to his left.

Archer’s short delivery was struck by CSK batsman Kedar Jadhav in Stokes’ direction, the fielder leaping to his left before taking the ball mid-air in both hands.

Stokes wheeled away in celebration after making the catch in the packed-out Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

A BT Sport commentator called the catch “definitely the catch of the tournament so far”, adding “absolute brilliance from the red-headed Englishman, helping Jofra Archer out there too”.

CSK went on to win the match by four wickets.

Press Association

