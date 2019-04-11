England cricketer Ben Stokes made a sublime catch in the Indian Premier League off the bowling of Jofra Archer.

Ben Stokes makes ‘catch of the tournament’ in Indian Premier League

Stokes, who was playing for the Rajasthan Royals against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), helped take his team’s fourth wicket with a stunning acrobatic dive to his left.

Archer’s short delivery was struck by CSK batsman Kedar Jadhav in Stokes’ direction, the fielder leaping to his left before taking the ball mid-air in both hands.

WHAT A CATCH! 😱🙌



Ben Stokes with a ridiculous grab off the bowling of Jofra Archer!



Sensational 👏 pic.twitter.com/6dPbmJ8rT3 — Watch the VIVO IPL on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) April 11, 2019

Stokes wheeled away in celebration after making the catch in the packed-out Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

A BT Sport commentator called the catch “definitely the catch of the tournament so far”, adding “absolute brilliance from the red-headed Englishman, helping Jofra Archer out there too”.

CSK went on to win the match by four wickets.

