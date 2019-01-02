News And Finally

Wednesday 2 January 2019

Ben Simmons rounds off 76ers win with the cheekiest of plays from the sidelines

Literally thinking on his feet.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons dunks against the LA Clippers (Alex Gallardo/AP)
By Max McLean, Press Association

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons sealed victory for his side against the LA Clippers with one of the canniest plays of the year.

The 22-year-old Australian threw an inbounds pass onto the back of an opponent with 16 seconds of the NBA game left to play, teeing himself up for a dunk which ended the contest.

The points put the 76ers 119-113 up, and that’s the way it stayed.

However, not everybody was as impressed by the cheeky move, with some questioning whether or not Simmons’ foot was out of bounds when he caught the ball.

Whether his foot was out of bounds or not, his ingenuity was rewarded.

