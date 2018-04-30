Newquay Zoo has welcomed one of the rarest bird species in the world to its park.

Beautiful songbirds among the rarest in the world arrive at Newquay Zoo

With their arrival, the two Javan green magpies have become the park’s rarest animals. Native to Indonesia, it is estimated there are fewer than 100 remaining in the wild.

The beautiful birds are famous for their bright green feathers. The birds maintain their vibrant feathers through a diet rich in vitamins, and pigments called luteins found in certain insects.

Gary Ward, senior bird keeper at the zoo, said: “The most important challenge in caring for the green magpies is making sure the insects they eat are loaded with the correct amount of luteins and nutrients to keep their feathers that lovely green. “I hear a different call from them every day, they’re amazing, noisy birds.”

Although the two birds are currently not old enough, the zoo hopes to breed them for conservation purposes. Mr Ward said: “I’ve noticed them beginning to dance around one another, a sign of courting, so hopefully they could breed soon.

“We will provide her with the materials she needs to build a nest in the hope that we can begin to play our part in the conservation of this magnificent species. It is imperative that we learn about these birds to prevent their extinction.”

