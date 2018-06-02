Bearded men are making hilarious optical illusions by taking pics of their necks

These men are 100% taking advantage of their impressive facial hair, by turning it into what looks like a faceless head.

By simply taking a picture of their beards from underneath while looking upwards, a triangular-headed man is born.

Men with beards looking upwards for your viewing pleasure. Don't say I don't give you anything pic.twitter.com/ft2M7kQ5h4 — Dan (@ehdannyboy) June 2, 2018

Following the original tweet, a few men decided to take on the amusing challenge and post their impressive and varied results on Twitter.