Bearded dragon found in student’s backpack at school

An unusual passenger was found in a student’s backpack at a school in Florida.

In a Facebook post, Bay County School District officials say they found a bearded dragon in the middle school student’s backpack.

Parents, we love pets just as much as anyone but a backpack (Vera Bradley no less) is not a good place for a bearded... Posted by Bay District Schools on Monday, September 9, 2019

The school says they put the reptile in a box until an adult could take him home. The student said they brought the lizard, named Jango, to school because they didn’t want him to be sad home alone all day.

The school reminded parents to check their children’s backpacks before sending them out the door.

PA Media