Bear with head stuck in milk jug freed by firefighters

A black bear had to be freed by firefighters after it got its head stuck in a milk jug.

Conservation officers from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources first drilled holes into the 150lb male’s new headpiece so it could breathe, after finding it north west of Roseau.

(Minnesota Department of Natural Resources/Facebook)

They tried to use cooking oil to slip the jug off the bear’s head, but when that failed they called in the Roseau Fire Department who used an electric saw to break the 10-gallon jug.

(Minnesota Department of Natural Resources/Facebook)

Black bears number between 12,000 and 15,000 in Minnesota but this bear and its lucky escape have given it 15 minutes of fame reminiscent of another well-known bear.

Big shoes to fill – or should that be jug?

Press Association