Bear swimming through lake with a jar stuck on its head freed by passing family

The bear was swimming in a lake with the jar on its head (Tricia Hurt)

A bear with a plastic jar stuck on its head has been freed by a passing family in the US.

The animal was swimming in Marsh-Miller Lake in Chippewa County, Wisconsin, when a family who had been out fishing passed it in their boat.

“We’ve got a bear here – poor thing’s got a tub on its head,” said Tricia Hurt, who captured the incident on camera and posted the video to Facebook.

The family’s initial attempt to remove the jar from the “scared” bear was unsuccessful, but a second effort saw it liberated from the container.

“We saved our little bear… swim happy,” commented Mrs Hurt.

She said the animal made it back to shore safely after being freed on Sunday.

