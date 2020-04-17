Bear Grylls to lead Scouts on indoor charity walk to the Moon

Bear Grylls will lead a group of Scouts on an indoor hike to the Moon, in aid of BBC One’s The Big Night In.

The sponsored walk will see Scouts collectively cover the 240,000 miles between the Earth and Moon from their own homes.

Thousands of young members will walk a mile, doing laps of the sofa, lengths of their bedroom or widths of their back garden.

Chief Scout Grylls said: “This is a chance to show the amazing power of our movement working together for The Big Night In.

“It’s our chance to help other people, use our skills, step up and play our part. So let’s get started and I’ll see you on the Moon.”

The Big Night In is a collaboration between BBC Children In Need and Comic Relief, and will celebrate the British public’s community spirit and resilience, while offering a programme of light entertainment.

Eleven of the 12 people who have walked on the Moon were Scouts, including Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin.

For more information visit scouts.org.uk/hike-to-the-moon

