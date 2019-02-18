BBC apology after swearing picked up in live broadcast
It is unclear who was responsible for the comments.
The BBC has apologised after a microphone picked up a man swearing as seven Labour MPs announced their resignations.
Presenter Samira Ahmed issued the apology while covering on the Victoria Derbyshire programme, after a male voice could be heard saying: “Not gonna lie, like with this and Brexit, we’re actually f*****.”
“It’s going to be so divided, it’s still going to be divided, the Conservatives are going to win,” he added.
Am presenting @VictoriaLIVE 10am on the BBC Newschannel tomorrow. Don’t all go complaining to @newswatchbbc about the presenter or it’ll be a serious matter anti matter implosion in the news universe.. pic.twitter.com/u3pDPMVFXs— Samira Ahmed (@SamiraAhmedUK) February 17, 2019
It is unclear who was responsible for the comments but the broadcaster said it accidentally broadcast the remark from another microphone.
A BBC spokeswoman said: “Due to an error, we inadvertently broadcast some background comments from another microphone during our coverage of the press conference this morning.
“We apologised on-air once we realised our mistake.”
Press Association