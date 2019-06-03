A Major League Baseball game had to be halted when a swarm of bees invaded the field.

Baseball game halted as swarm of bees sends players running for cover

The clash between the San Diego Padres and the Miami Marlins at Petco Park was stopped during the third inning when the insects settled on a microphone close to the home dugout.

We are in a (check notes) bee delay. — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 2, 2019

As the bees swarmed, the players and officials slowly left the field and the game was halted for nearly half an hour.

NOOOOOOOPE no no no pic.twitter.com/1Aw8g7Oblm — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 2, 2019

One player who seemed perfectly prepared for just such an eventuality was San Diego catcher Austin Hedges, who combined beekeeper with superhero by donning a Deadpool mask for protection.

AUSTIN HEDGES CAME PREPARED pic.twitter.com/ByRbIOJG7D — FOX Sports San Diego (@FOXSportsSD) June 2, 2019

A beekeeper eventually arrived to deal with the problem and play resumed 28 minutes after the players left the field.

This is the 1st BEE DELAY at Petco Park since July 7, 2009.



*erases the Days Since Last Bee Incident board* — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) June 2, 2019

The Marlins ultimately ran out 9-3 winners.

