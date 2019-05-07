News And Finally

Friday 17 May 2019

Baseball game delayed due to swarm of bees in stadium

The stadium was abuzz, but not for the reason fans and players would have hoped.

A swarm of bees delays the start of a baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the San Francisco Giants, Monday, May 6, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
By Press Association reporter

There was an undeniable buzz as San Francisco Giants and Cincinatti Reds prepared to face off on Monday, but not the kind the players might have wanted.

“We are delayed due to bees, if you can bee-lieve it,” tweeted the Giants as workers in protective suits sought to clear the home plate at the Great American Ball Park.

The tie was delayed by 20 minutes following the swarm, with players and umpires forced to keep a safe distance.

There was a sting in the tail for the travelling Giants, as the Reds ended up winning 12-4.

