Thursday 7 June 2018

Baseball fan makes all-time great crowd catch while holding baby

The catch has drawn comparisons to one of the most famous moments in baseball history.

The Cincinnati Reds fan was watching his side take on the Colorado Rockies when a foul ball headed in his direction (carywilliams/Getty)
By Alistair Mason, Press Association

A baseball fan demonstrated some fine multi-tasking abilities as he grabbed an amazing crowd catch while holding a young baby in a sling.

The Cincinnati Reds fan was watching his side take on the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park when a foul ball from Gerardo Parra headed in his direction.

Not missing a beat, the fan stuck up a gloveless hand and made an impressive over-the-shoulder grab – all the while keeping his left arm around the infant which was sitting in a front-facing carrier on his chest.

On Major League Baseball’s website, writer Eric Chesterton compared the grab to one of the most famous catches in baseball history, a Willie Mays effort in the 1954 World Series which came to be known simply as The Catch.

As Chesterton pointed out though, Mays wasn’t holding a baby.

Press Association

