Baseball fan makes all-time great crowd catch while holding baby

The Cincinnati Reds fan was watching his side take on the Colorado Rockies at Great American Ball Park when a foul ball from Gerardo Parra headed in his direction.

Not missing a beat, the fan stuck up a gloveless hand and made an impressive over-the-shoulder grab – all the while keeping his left arm around the infant which was sitting in a front-facing carrier on his chest.

On Major League Baseball’s website, writer Eric Chesterton compared the grab to one of the most famous catches in baseball history, a Willie Mays effort in the 1954 World Series which came to be known simply as The Catch.