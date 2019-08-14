Baseball fan doesn’t flinch as 95mph ball heads straight towards her
Despite the ball travelling straight at her head, the woman in the front row did not flinch.
A baseball fan lost her beer after falling foul of a 95mph pitch, thrown directly towards her.
However, it was the unflinching reaction of a woman in the first row that caught Twitter’s attention.
On Tuesday night, the Cincinnati Reds were in Washington DC to face the Nationals. Joe Ross threw a pitch that ended up heading straight for a fan in the second row, who threw her beer on her lap — despite the fact there was a safety net in the way.
Two for flinching. pic.twitter.com/vRI9sJslSP— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) August 14, 2019
But for the woman in the first row, even though the ball was travelling straight at her head, she did not flinch.
One Twitter user said: “How did that woman not even flinch when the ball passed by her head? She’s like an elderly female version of the Terminator.”
Another added: “She didn’t flinch. How did she not flinch?”
PA Media