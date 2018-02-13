Barack Obama’s portrait was revealed at the Smithsonian and instantly sparked memes

Barack Obama’s portrait was painted by artist Kehinde Wiley, making him the first African-American artist to create a presidential portrait for the National Portrait Gallery. Michelle Obama’s was created by Amy Sherald.

The picture was a departure from the dark and demure paintings of past presidents, featuring bright foliage in the background. This, apparently, made it perfect for meme fans, who created their own takes on the 44th president’s portrait.

Most of the hastily constructed memes revolved around the abundance of greenery in the picture, placing in characters such as former White House press secretary Sean Spicer or governor Chris Christie.