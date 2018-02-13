News And Finally

Tuesday 13 February 2018

Barack Obama’s portrait was revealed at the Smithsonian and instantly sparked memes

Homer Simpson, anyone?

The portraits were revealed on Monday (Andrew Harnik/AP)
By Taylor Heyman, Press Association

The Obamas took part in an important rite of passage for former presidential couples, unveiling their official portraits to hang in the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery.

Barack Obama’s portrait was painted by artist Kehinde Wiley, making him the first African-American artist to create a presidential portrait for the National Portrait Gallery. Michelle Obama’s was created by Amy Sherald.

The picture was a departure from the dark and demure paintings of past presidents, featuring bright foliage in the background. This, apparently, made it perfect for meme fans, who created their own takes on the 44th president’s portrait.

Most of the hastily constructed memes revolved around the abundance of greenery in the picture, placing in characters such as former White House press secretary Sean Spicer or governor Chris Christie.

Many thought the portrait reminded them of another meme, featuring none other than Homer Simpson backing into some hedges.

It seems this portrait will live on in the annals of meme culture, as well as the Washington museum.

Press Association

