Barack Obama’s portrait was revealed at the Smithsonian and instantly sparked memes
Homer Simpson, anyone?
The Obamas took part in an important rite of passage for former presidential couples, unveiling their official portraits to hang in the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery.
Barack Obama’s portrait was painted by artist Kehinde Wiley, making him the first African-American artist to create a presidential portrait for the National Portrait Gallery. Michelle Obama’s was created by Amy Sherald.
“Look at that. Pretty sharp.” -President @BarackObama pic.twitter.com/jV4cd4gJau— Portrait Gallery (@NPG) February 12, 2018
The picture was a departure from the dark and demure paintings of past presidents, featuring bright foliage in the background. This, apparently, made it perfect for meme fans, who created their own takes on the 44th president’s portrait.
Most of the hastily constructed memes revolved around the abundance of greenery in the picture, placing in characters such as former White House press secretary Sean Spicer or governor Chris Christie.
Edgy and graceful at the same time.— Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) February 12, 2018
Perfect choice by President Obama. pic.twitter.com/IBTKYo4f8x
spicey pic.twitter.com/p0QCaLW3qk— KT NELSON (@KrangTNelson) February 12, 2018
Barack Obama’s official portrait.— Crying Jordan (@CryingJordan) February 13, 2018
Credit - @ajm857 pic.twitter.com/XnEHIbhW7E
Many thought the portrait reminded them of another meme, featuring none other than Homer Simpson backing into some hedges.
this portrait of obama is absolutely beautiful but i am a human ruined by meme culture pic.twitter.com/42ptwoeIGq— Jake Hughes (@j4kehughes) February 12, 2018
Yes, THANK YOU OBAMA. The meme potential has sparked my creativity. pic.twitter.com/QR1AHqVO4X— WeWuzPaulNehlennSheit (@Unicornhunter90) February 13, 2018
sorry pic.twitter.com/ApQYOf5XF7— Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair (@senatorshoshana) February 12, 2018
It seems this portrait will live on in the annals of meme culture, as well as the Washington museum.
Press Association