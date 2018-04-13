Banker David Schwimmer put in charge of London Stock Exchange – you can guess what happens next

Independent.ie

There was big news in the world of finance this morning as Goldman Sachs banker David Schwimmer was named the new chief executive of the London Stock Exchange.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/banker-david-schwimmer-put-in-charge-of-london-stock-exchange-you-can-guess-what-happens-next-36802971.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/article36802961.ece/14b22/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_79203ee0-e83d-416e-895e-eaa89d9e1640_1