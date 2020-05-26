Band reunites over Zoom after 13-year hiatus

A band that split 13 years ago has reunited over Zoom after being inspired by the rising use of the software during the coronavirus pandemic.

Device formed in London and through the 2000s played gigs in the UK and on the college circuit in the US.

But 13 years ago drummer Marcelo moved back to Rio de Janeiro in Brazil, bass player Goodie moved to Connecticut with his American wife and guitarist Vin migrated to Finland for his partner.

Only lead singer Woody remained in the UK capital, but amid the rising use of video calls during Covid-19 lockdowns across the world, the group has now been inspired to reconnect.

They have released a new song called Days Before These, written and rehearsed through video calls and messages.

“I felt genuinely quite emotional when I saw each of us in our little squares on the screen, back together again after well over a decade apart,” Woody said.

“It was just fantastic to hear the song take shape and realise that we still connected on a musical level, despite the slim probability of us ever sharing the same actual studio again.

“There are very few positives to come out of this crisis, but I do think one of them is that it has rekindled old friendships and brought people together in the most unexpected of ways.”

PA Media