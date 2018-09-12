Bald eagle lands on fire engine during 9/11 memorial ceremony

Americans paying their respects on the anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks witnessed a poignant moment as a bald eagle landed on a fire engine involved in a memorial service.

Andover Fire Station Chief Jerry Streich took to Facebook Live to share the remarkable moment, after the American symbol landed on the truck – which was being used to hold up a US flag.

An eagle landing on the Aerial truck during our 9/11 display! Media: Please feel free to use and share. The video... Posted by Andover Fire Department, MN on Tuesday, September 11, 2018

“Look what landed on top of the aerial on 9/11,” said Streich in Minnesota. “Isn’t that unbelievable?”

The eagle flew off shortly afterwards, but the remarkable moment has been viewed millions of times on Facebook.

