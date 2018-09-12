News And Finally

Wednesday 12 September 2018

Bald eagle lands on fire engine during 9/11 memorial ceremony

The moment has been viewed by millions, with many praising its symbolism.

(Adam Davy/PA and Andover Fire Department/Facebook)
(Adam Davy/PA and Andover Fire Department/Facebook)

By Edd Dracott, Press Association

Americans paying their respects on the anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks witnessed a poignant moment as a bald eagle landed on a fire engine involved in a memorial service.

Andover Fire Station Chief Jerry Streich took to Facebook Live to share the remarkable moment, after the American symbol landed on the truck – which was being used to hold up a US flag.

An eagle landing on the Aerial truck during our 9/11 display! Media: Please feel free to use and share. The video...

Posted by Andover Fire Department, MN on Tuesday, September 11, 2018

“Look what landed on top of the aerial on 9/11,” said Streich in Minnesota. “Isn’t that unbelievable?”

The eagle flew off shortly afterwards, but the remarkable moment has been viewed millions of times on Facebook.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News