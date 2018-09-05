Two baby barn owls have become fans of popular TV show The Great British Bake Off after spending time with a keeper at his home.

Bake Off a real hoot for TV-loving barn owls Peek and Boo

Peek and Boo will go on show at Blair Drummond Safari Park Bird of Prey Centre, near Stirling, from mid-September.

The four-week-old owlets have been staying with staff to build bonds, which has included watching TV together.

Keeper Dominic King said: “Peek and Boo have been perfectly named.

“They’re full of character and love hiding from each other and chasing spiders.”

He added: “Quite bizarrely, they also enjoy watching The Great British Bake off.”

