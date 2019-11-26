People can send each other animations of Baby Yoda again.

Baby Yoda GIFs available to share again after being removed from Giphy

Giphy, a database of mini-videos, had been removing animated GIF files of the Star Wars character from the new Disney Plus streaming series The Mandalorian. That led to speculation that Disney had asked for this because of copyright concerns.

But Giphy blamed “confusion”, in a statement, which said it had conducted a review and Baby Yoda GIFs are back and available to share.

The website said it is sorry to Disney for any inconvenience.

Giphy declined to elaborate on why it removed the GIFs. Disney referred questions to Giphy.

The Mandalorian is one of a handful of new series on Disney Plus, which launched two weeks ago and attracted 10 million subscribers on its first day.

PA Media