Baby wallaby seen out of mum’s pouch for first time at Yorkshire’s Flamingo Land

A wallaby joey named Opal has been seen in public out of her mother’s pouch for the first time since she was born at Yorkshire’s Flamingo Land.

The baby was seen in the Kirby Misperton theme park exploring her enclosure and sticking close to her mum as she made her public debut.

Wallabies are born tiny and undeveloped, immediately crawling into their mothers’ pouches where they continue to develop for up to seven months.

Most joeys become fully independent at about 11 months old, however before that age the baby can jump back into the pouch when it senses danger.

