Baby sea lion rescued from busy California highway

A baby sea lion wandered onto a busy highway in San Francisco, stopping vehicles and alarming motorists before officials whisked it away.

SFGATE reported that California Highway Patrol received the call at around 8:30am.

Motorists had tried to shoo the sea lion to safer ground, with one man getting out of his car to herd the sea lion with a handkerchief.

A baby seal lion sitting in the back of a patrol car (California Highway Patrol via AP)

Highway patrol succeeded in getting the animal into a patrol car, where video taken by KGO-TV showed the sea lion bobbing its head in the backseat.

The sea lion may have come from a nearby creek.

It was taken to the Peninsula Humane Society and will be transported to the Marine Mammal Centre in Sausalito, California.

The sea lion will then move to a rehabilitation pool to recover.

