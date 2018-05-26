News And Finally

Saturday 26 May 2018

Baby panda born in Malaysia zoo makes media appearance

Zoo officials say the cub, which weighs nine kilos, will face the public later on Saturday.

A new baby panda at Malaysia Zoo in Kuala Lumpur (Vincent Thian/AP)
By Associated Press Reporters

A baby panda born in a Malaysian zoo five months ago has made her first media appearance.

The female panda, which has not yet been named, is the second offspring of giant pandas Liang Liang and Xing Xing, both of which are on a 10-year loan to Malaysia since 2014.

The first cub, a female called Nuan Nuan born in August 2015, was sent back to China last November as part of a deal with Beijing to return cubs born in captivity at the age of two.

A zoo worker plays with a new baby panda at Malaysia Zoo (Vincent Thian/AP)

Members of the media watched and filmed the new panda cub in an air-conditioned enclosure at the national zoo through a glass shield.

Zoo officials say the cub, which weighs nine kilos, will face the public later on Saturday.

