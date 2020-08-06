Baby monkey born during lockdown named by Edinburgh Zoo keepers

Edinburgh Zoo has named a monkey from a vulnerable species which was born during lockdown after his native home.

The three-month-old L’Hoest’s monkey was born in May to mother Sheli and father Jamal.

He has been named Butembo, in tribute to the species’ native home in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Kirsty McFaul, senior primate keeper at Edinburgh Zoo, said: “We decided to call our new arrival Butembo, which is a city in the Democratic Republic of the Congo where the vulnerable species is found in the wild.

“He’s doing well and is extremely playful. He has been spotted exploring his enclosure by many of our visitors, but never too far from mum Sheli.

“We’re all really excited about Butembo’s arrival and it is fantastic to be able to welcome visitors to meet him too.”

L’Hoest’s monkeys are classed as vulnerable, with deforestation classed as one of the main threats to the population.

Edinburgh Zoo was reopened on June 29 but officials say the facility is still facing a difficult time.

Miss McFaul added: “We would like to thank everyone for their amazing support so far and for helping us reopen.

“People can help care for our animals and protect threatened species in Scotland and around the world by donating on our website.”

