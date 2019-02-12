Baby melts hearts on social media as he celebrates 100 days of life

A baby has experienced his first taste of viral fame, after social media fell in love with his adorable “100-Days” celebration photos.

A baby has experienced his first taste of viral fame, after social media fell in love with his adorable “100-Days” celebration photos.

Elliot Noah Ye captured hearts during his Baek-il party, a Korean tradition that celebrates the first successful 100 days of a baby’s life.

Lorraine Ye, from San Francisco, posted the photo of her nephew’s celebration to Twitter, saying: “None of us were worthy.”

it was my nephew's 100 day and none of us were worthy pic.twitter.com/wGuYKNwERc — lorr (@LorraineYe) February 10, 2019

The cute photos of baby Elliot reached over 400,000 likes on Twitter.

Lorraine explained that it is tradition for the baby to wear a Hanbok (Korean formal dress) during the celebration, but as Elliot is half-Chinese, his outfit was changed halfway through the party to reflect his heritage.

She said: “We started in the Hanbok traditional style, then changed outfits to fit the red egg and ginger party theme.

“Red egg and ginger parties are similar to Korean 100 days, the Chinese version of kind of a similar celebration.”

dont forget the outfit change! pic.twitter.com/UhEZmiVi5V — lorr (@LorraineYe) February 11, 2019

Lorraine said that Elliot had a great time at his party, and behaved well in front of his admirers.

She said: “He was a good boy through the whole party that stayed calm and surprisingly still for all the photos.”

Elliot is now so popular after being the subject of a viral tweet, that he has his very own Instagram page.

Lorraine said: “I’m definitely surprised by how much everyone has taken a liking to him.

“It’s easy for the internet to beat things into a cruel meme and it’s nice to see something so genuinely wholesome get so much attention.

“We definitely will have to update for his one year!”

