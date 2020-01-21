Author branded ‘book murderer’ for cutting up long books to make them portable

An author has been branded a “book murderer” after revealing he cuts long books in half to make them more portable.

Alex Christofi tweeted a picture of three chopped-up books, asking his followers: “Does anyone else do this? Is it just me?”

Twitter users were less than impressed with his approach, with one replying: “Oh god. This makes me sad inside.”

Another added: “I dog-ear pages, underline bits, write notes, drop sauce on them and take them in the bath. But you, madam, need to get in the bin.”

Others asked why he didn’t use a Kindle instead.

Mr Christofi told the PA news agency he was surprised by the intensity of the reaction.

He said: “I used to think I didn’t like long books, but then I realised I just don’t like carrying long books.

“So I decided to take matters into my own hands.

“I think people should love books like a dog loves a chew toy. The saddest thing in the world is an unread, pristine book gathering dust. I would ask, do you love stories or do you love objects?”

As for owning a Kindle, he said: “I have a kindle! And I listen to audiobooks. And I borrow from the library. (And I do not chop up their books.)”

An author of two novels himself, he said he would be impressed if someone chopped up one of his books.

He said: “I’d like to see them try – my books are under 300 pages and fit snugly in the hand.”

