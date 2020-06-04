Australian PM interrupted by man asking journalists to get off his lawn

Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison was interrupted during a news conference on Thursday by a man asking journalists to get off his lawn (PA/AP)

The Australian Prime Minister was interrupted during a press conference when a resident asked the assembled press to move off his lawn.

Scott Morrison was speaking about housing during a visit to Googong, just outside Canberra, when the confrontation occurred.

“Can everyone get off the grass please?” the man said, before adding “Hey guys, I’ve just reseeded that.”

Mr Morrison responded by encouraging the media to move away from the lawn, before giving the man a thumbs up and saying: “That’s all good, thanks.”

PA Media