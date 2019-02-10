Australian football team demonstrate unique defensive wall in semi-final game

Brisbane Roar surprised the commentary team and the opposition with a rather unusual routine while defending a free-kick at Dolphins Stadium.

The Roar were 2-0 down to Sydney FC in the Westfield W-League semi-final when they conceded a free-kick with 10 minutes of normal time remaining.

What followed looked as if it had come straight from the training ground, as the defensive wall bobbed up and down while Alanna Kennedy approached the set piece.

We've never seen this before 😂



The wall bobs up and down before the free-kick...



Unconventional. pic.twitter.com/7tfiwTDlg7 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) February 10, 2019

“That’s an interesting tactic, bobbing down, causing all sorts of distractions. It might’ve worked for the Roar there,” said one commentator.

The move appeared to divide those on social media, with some left unimpressed by the tactic…

What have I just watched 🤦🏼‍♂️ 3 match ban for the wall — Daniel O'Riordan (@Rio_d21) February 10, 2019

… while others saw the advantages of the method.

Makes so much sense as it allows the keeper a clear sight of the ball. — KENARD European,Green&Proud (@e17kjb) February 10, 2019

The Roar managed to halve the deficit but could not find an equaliser, as Sydney progressed to the final thanks to a 2-1 win.

Press Association