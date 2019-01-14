The Australian Open was trending on Monday as Andy Murray bid an emotional farewell to the tournament and possibly his career.

The Australian Open was trending on Monday as Andy Murray bid an emotional farewell to the tournament and possibly his career.

#AusOpen gets emotional as Andy Murray bows out in first round

The Scottish tennis ace fought back from two sets behind against Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut to take the match into a fifth set, but it was a contest he couldn’t win.

Monday’s defeat could be the last ever game for the three-time Grand Slam winner, following a tearful press conference on Friday in which Murray said he would retire after this year’s Wimbledon as he could no longer play through the pain of a hip injury.

“Maybe I’ll see you again,” he said on court after the match on Monday. “I’ll do everything possible to try.

“If I want to go again, I’ll need to have a big operation, which there’s no guarantee I’ll be able to come back from, but I’ll give it my best shot.”

The official Twitter account for the Australian Open led the tributes with a montage of current and former players including Rafa Nafal and Novak Djokovic.

Other tennis aces including Greg Rusedski, Martina Navratilova, Marion Bartoli and Katie Boulter all sent their best wishes on social media as well.

How is it possible not to cry watching this! The atmosphere was unreal to support @andy_murray

As an incredible #champion he is, he gaves his absolute all ! U will remain an EXAMPLE FOREVER #AndyMurray , for your immense courage and endless other qualities #AusOpen #Murray https://t.co/rDE0tODlKK — Marion bartoli (@bartoli_marion) January 14, 2019

@andy_murray farewell Andy Murray- if this is it for you indeed… it has been a pleasure and a privilege watching you, Champ. Here is to life after tennis:), but this tennis player will miss you on the courts…, love, Martina. — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) January 14, 2019

And it wasn’t just tennis stars who were feeling the weight of the occasion.

Current and former footballers including Gary Lineker, World Cup winners Gerard Pique and Toni Kroos, all sent messages of support and congratulations over social media.

Extraordinarily emotional scenes as @andy_murray prepares to serve for possibly the final time. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) January 14, 2019

Andy Murray... wow! Legend. — Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) January 14, 2019

Huge respect to @andy_murray — Toni Kroos (@ToniKroos) January 14, 2019

And Andy’s mum Judy simply tweeted that she was “so proud”.

Press Association