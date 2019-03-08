August 32? Police stop driver with impossible date on his licence

A driver caught speeding in western Germany got himself into even deeper trouble when police found his licence contained an impossible date.

A driver caught speeding in western Germany got himself into even deeper trouble when police found his licence contained an impossible date.

Police in Dortmund pulled over the 56-year-old man during a speed check, at which point he showed officers a Polish licence with a valid from date of August 32, 2017.

Auffälliger konnte die Fälschung kaum sein - Polizeibeamte stellen bei Verkehrskontrolle falschen Führerschein... Posted by Polizei NRW Dortmund on Thursday, March 7, 2019

In a statement, police said that “because this date didn’t exist in the Polish calendar either, officers did a bit more research”. They found the car he was driving had been decommissioned months ago.

Police seized the car and the “cleverly forged driving licence”. The man now faces prosecution for suspected forgery.

Press Association