News And Finally

Monday 19 February 2018

Athlete ‘so happy’ to be filmed kissing his boyfriend at the Winter Olympics

‘My childhood self would never have dreamed of seeing a gay kiss on TV.’

Kenworthy competing and headshot
Kenworthy competing and headshot

By Edd Dracott, Press Association

An American freestyle skier said he was “so happy” to have been shown on TV kissing his boyfriend at the Winter Olympics.

Gus Kenworthy, 26, was spotted sharing the smooch with Matthew Wilkas at the bottom of the hill at Sunday morning’s qualifying round and the image was broadcast live on NBC.

Kenworthy said he was unaware they were being filmed but was pleased with the message it sent.

“My childhood self would never have dreamed of seeing a gay kiss on TV at the Olympics but for the first time ever a kid watching at home CAN!” Kenworthy wrote in a tweet. “Love is love is love.”

Meanwhile Wilkas told reporters: “I think exposure to that is a great thing for our community. But also part of me thinks, well, big deal.

“It’s the tiniest kiss in the world. I could’ve made out with him if I had known.”

The couple have been bombarded with messages online.

Many agreed with Kenworthy that it was a powerful image for children watching and for the LGBT community.

Others agreed with Wilkas’ view, and were saddened that the sight of a gay kiss on television is not already normalised.

Kenworthy and Wilkas’ kiss is another moment in a games of some significance for the LGBT community.

Figure skater Adam Rippon hit headlines worldwide for his criticism that US Vice President Mike Pence was chosen as the head of the nation’s delegation in Pyeongchang.

“I don’t think he has a real concept of reality,” Rippon told USA TODAY before the games. “To stand by some of the things that Donald Trump has said and for Mike Pence to say he’s a devout Christian man is completely contradictory.”

Press Association

Promoted Links

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Promoted Links

Editors Choice

Also in World News