Aston Villa have absolutely destroyed Leeds over their new badge
Pro Evo fans will love this.
As the internet collectively laughed at Leeds’ new club badge, Aston Villa joined in with perhaps the best tweet of all.
The new crest revealed on Wednesday to mark the West Yorkshire club’s centenary next year was widely mocked online for resembling the sort of design used by football video games that don’t own the rights to use the real thing.
📸 | Our new crest #MOT #LUFC— Leeds United (@LUFC) January 24, 2018
6 months of research
10,000 people consulted
Ready for the next 100 years
Watch video ➡️ https://t.co/rIIdL2Yz9F pic.twitter.com/pMrd3zTjCl
In particular, it seemed to recall Leeds’ Pro Evolution Soccer alter-egos the Yorkshire Whites.
With that in mind, Villa took the opportunity to promote their upcoming game against the Whites in the best way.
We can't wait for this one, @LUFC...😏— Aston Villa FC (@AVFCOfficial) January 24, 2018
On sale dates here 👉 https://t.co/aDLq54KgUY #AVFC #LUFC pic.twitter.com/AEdDLojjje
Yes, Villa’s PES name is West Midlands Village.
The tweet was so good, even the Leeds fans appreciated it.
@LufcBrownless @Curtmills69 @will_pickard @adame95 they’ve absolutely rinsed us. Fair play 😂— Stephen Edwards (@Stephene5) January 24, 2018
#AVFC just went way up in my estimation. Funniest tweet all day. #LUFC— The Scratching Shed (@TSSLUFC) January 24, 2018
@dazautomatic @ptebbutt83 West Midlands Village throwing shade— Neil Allan (@NeilAllan88) January 24, 2018
They weren’t the only team getting in on the act.
Russian side Zenit St Petersburg designed their own version of the new Leeds badge and cheekily tweeted it to the Yorkshire club.
Are we doing this right? #NOT #FCZ— FC Zenit in English (@fczenit_en) January 24, 2018
Watch video ➡️https://t.co/AvWLuzF7W1 pic.twitter.com/SwwoEvYU8S
And as if that wasn’t enough, an Egyptian club – Zamalek SC – piled in too.
📸 | Our new crest #FakeNews— Zamalek SC (@ZSCOfficial) January 24, 2018
10 minutes of research
2 people consulted
Ready for the next 24 hours pic.twitter.com/tm2IoXLlDl
Meanwhile the makers of PES noticed a similarity between the crest and the cover of one of their old games.
Nice to see #PES2 still providing inspiration to this day... 😉 pic.twitter.com/edCDZSNLRb— Pro Evolution Soccer (@officialpes) January 24, 2018
Leeds, who celebrate their centenary in 2019, said the badge “represents the passion and the unique identity that runs deep through the club”.
Managing director Angus Kinnear told the club’s website: “Updating the crest is not a decision we have taken lightly, but we are proud to have a new crest that is authentic to Leeds United and honours the quality and loyalty of our fans.
“It is a symbol of ‘strength in unity’ and a proud expression of the club’s identity and history.”
