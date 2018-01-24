News And Finally

Wednesday 24 January 2018

Aston Villa have absolutely destroyed Leeds over their new badge

Pro Evo fans will love this.

Aston Villa fans and the new Leeds club badge
By Alistair Mason, Press Association

As the internet collectively laughed at Leeds’ new club badge, Aston Villa joined in with perhaps the best tweet of all.

The new crest revealed on Wednesday to mark the West Yorkshire club’s centenary next year was widely mocked online for resembling the sort of design used by football video games that don’t own the rights to use the real thing.

In particular, it seemed to recall Leeds’ Pro Evolution Soccer alter-egos the Yorkshire Whites.

With that in mind, Villa took the opportunity to promote their upcoming game against the Whites in the best way.

Yes, Villa’s PES name is West Midlands Village.

The tweet was so good, even the Leeds fans appreciated it.

They weren’t the only team getting in on the act.

Russian side Zenit St Petersburg designed their own version of the new Leeds badge and cheekily tweeted it to the Yorkshire club.

And as if that wasn’t enough, an Egyptian club – Zamalek SC – piled in too.

Meanwhile the makers of PES noticed a similarity between the crest and the cover of one of their old games.

Leeds, who celebrate their centenary in 2019, said the badge “represents the passion and the unique identity that runs deep through the club”.

Managing director Angus Kinnear told the club’s website: “Updating the crest is not a decision we have taken lightly, but we are proud to have a new crest that is authentic to Leeds United and honours the quality and loyalty of our fans.

“It is a symbol of ‘strength in unity’ and a proud expression of the club’s identity and history.”

Press Association

