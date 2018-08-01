Aston Villa divide fan opinion with Love Island transfer announcement
Guess who’s just entered the Villa?
Aston Villa have capitalised on the Love Island boom by announcing their latest transfer move with a topical video.
The Championship club welcomed 22-year-old Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Andre Moreira on loan for the season by announcing that “a new boy has entered the Villa…”
ICYMI: Love Island might be over but we're delighted to announce that a new boy has entered the Villa...#AVFC pic.twitter.com/I2rwt6RnDK— Aston Villa FC (@AVFCOfficial) August 1, 2018
Parodying the ITV2 show’s “I’ve got a text!” catchphrase, the tweet definitely caught the attention of football fans on social media, with some big fans of the idea.
Announce Admin Payrise— Elon Musk (@_JamesAVFC) August 1, 2018
Best announcement yet😂😂😂— Dan Wright (@DannyWright00) August 1, 2018
While others felt differently about their club referencing the dating show, which concluded earlier this week.
August 1, 2018
can’t we have anything nice without you ruining it— nathan (@Nath1874) August 1, 2018
Will Aston Villa couple up with the Premier League next season?
Press Association