Wednesday 1 August 2018

Aston Villa divide fan opinion with Love Island transfer announcement

Guess who’s just entered the Villa?

Aston Villa had a novel way of announcing their new signing on Twitter (David Davies/PA)
By Max McLean, Press Association

Aston Villa have capitalised on the Love Island boom by announcing their latest transfer move with a topical video.

The Championship club welcomed 22-year-old Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Andre Moreira on loan for the season by announcing that “a new boy has entered the Villa…”

Parodying the ITV2 show’s “I’ve got a text!” catchphrase, the tweet definitely caught the attention of football fans on social media, with some big fans of the idea.

While others felt differently about their club referencing the dating show, which concluded earlier this week.

Will Aston Villa couple up with the Premier League next season?

