Aston Villa divide fan opinion with Love Island transfer announcement

Aston Villa have capitalised on the Love Island boom by announcing their latest transfer move with a topical video.

Aston Villa have capitalised on the Love Island boom by announcing their latest transfer move with a topical video.

The Championship club welcomed 22-year-old Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Andre Moreira on loan for the season by announcing that “a new boy has entered the Villa…”

ICYMI: Love Island might be over but we're delighted to announce that a new boy has entered the Villa...#AVFC pic.twitter.com/I2rwt6RnDK — Aston Villa FC (@AVFCOfficial) August 1, 2018

Parodying the ITV2 show’s “I’ve got a text!” catchphrase, the tweet definitely caught the attention of football fans on social media, with some big fans of the idea.

Announce Admin Payrise — Elon Musk (@_JamesAVFC) August 1, 2018

Best announcement yet😂😂😂 — Dan Wright (@DannyWright00) August 1, 2018

While others felt differently about their club referencing the dating show, which concluded earlier this week.

can’t we have anything nice without you ruining it — nathan (@Nath1874) August 1, 2018

Will Aston Villa couple up with the Premier League next season?

Press Association