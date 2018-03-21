ASOS made a typo on 17,000 bags, but is styling it out spectacularly

The clear bags used to package clothing usually read: “Discover fashion online”. Unfortunately for whoever signed off on the bag order, the brand now owns 17,000 bags reading: “Discover fashion onilne”.

Seeing no point in wasting the bags, ASOS thought it would let customers know to expect the error by tweeting it out.

Ok, so we *may* have printed 17,000 bags with a typo. We’re calling it a limited edition. pic.twitter.com/wTpKNid4V5 — ASOS (@ASOS) March 21, 2018

Customers reacted to the tongue-in-cheek post by joking that bags featuring the typo could be sold on for high sums.