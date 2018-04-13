AS Roma just got stuck into the Harry Kane goal debate with a very cheeky video

Independent.ie

Ever since Harry Kane’s appeal to have Tottenham’s second goal from their game against Stoke awarded to him was successful, it’s fair to say he’s received some stick – and re-imagining other goals Kane might be looking to take credit for has become a running joke.

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/as-roma-just-got-stuck-into-the-harry-kane-goal-debate-with-a-very-cheeky-video-36804744.html

https://www.independent.ie/world-news/and-finally/article36804737.ece/bf7de/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_48c98690-7f5c-4bfb-90b1-c129144e3183_1