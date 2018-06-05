The latest eye-catching tweet from President Donald Trump included a statement that he had the right to pardon himself in the eyes of “numerous legal scholars”.

As has been stated by numerous legal scholars…: Trump tweet sparks new meme

As has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong? In the meantime, the never ending Witch Hunt, led by 13 very Angry and Conflicted Democrats (& others) continues into the mid-terms! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 4, 2018 The president does indeed have the right to issue pardons for federal crimes, but whether or not he has the right to extend that clemency to himself is something of a grey area – it isn’t strictly covered in the constitution one way or the other.

As has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to PARDON myself pic.twitter.com/RwdhdkVhtX — David Mack (@davidmackau) June 4, 2018 But Trump’s tweet, whether accurate or not, did give other Twitter users the idea of invoking legal scholars in other matters. For example, if you didn’t do your chores you might want to consider consulting legal scholars.

Roommate: are these your dirty dishes



Me: As has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to PARDON myself- — Victoria Aveyard (@VictoriaAveyard) June 4, 2018 The same goes if you fancy a shopping spree. Numerous legal scholars have told me I need to buy some cute new summer shoes and also a convertible. — Wendy Wasserman Schultz (@dvorakoelling) June 4, 2018 And if you’re at school and keen to get out of a lesson, you’ll definitely want to get the lawyers on to it.

As has been stated by many legal scholars, if the teacher has not arrived within five minutes of the start of class then legally you are allowed to go home, this is law — joe (@mutablejoe) June 4, 2018 Meanwhile, fans of Dungeons and Dragons, Game of Thrones and The Office got involved. As has been stated by numerous rules manuals, I have the absolute right to REROLL my dice, but why would I do that when I always roll natural 20s? In the meantime, the never ending Lich Hunt, led by 13 very Angry and Conflicted PLAYERS (& others) continues into the dungeon level! — Dungeons And Donalds (@DungeonsDonald) June 4, 2018 As has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to host a RED WEDDING. — Scott Tobias (@scott_tobias) June 4, 2018 As has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to WATCH SOMETHING OTHER THAN THE OFFICE ON NETFLIX, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong? — Jay (@theshamingofjay) June 5, 2018 But perhaps there is no better use of “legal scholars” than to justify putting adorable animals into positions of power.

AS HAS BEEN STATED BY NUMEROUS LEGAL SCHOLARS, NOWHERE IN THE RULEBOOK DOES IT SAY A GOLDEN RETRIEVER CAN'T BE PRESIDENT — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) June 4, 2018 The tweet from the president came amid the ongoing investigation, led by special counsel Robert Mueller, into Russian involvement in the 2016 election and any possible links with the Trump campaign.

Press Association