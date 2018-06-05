News And Finally

Tuesday 5 June 2018

As has been stated by numerous legal scholars…: Trump tweet sparks new meme

Is there a law against a golden retriever being president?

(Niall Carson/PA)
(Niall Carson/PA)

By Alistair Mason, Press Association

The latest eye-catching tweet from President Donald Trump included a statement that he had the right to pardon himself in the eyes of “numerous legal scholars”.

The president does indeed have the right to issue pardons for federal crimes, but whether or not he has the right to extend that clemency to himself is something of a grey area – it isn’t strictly covered in the constitution one way or the other.

But Trump’s tweet, whether accurate or not, did give other Twitter users the idea of invoking legal scholars in other matters.

For example, if you didn’t do your chores you might want to consider consulting legal scholars.

The same goes if you fancy a shopping spree.

And if you’re at school and keen to get out of a lesson, you’ll definitely want to get the lawyers on to it.

Meanwhile, fans of Dungeons and Dragons, Game of Thrones and The Office got involved.

But perhaps there is no better use of “legal scholars” than to justify putting adorable animals into positions of power.

The tweet from the president came amid the ongoing investigation, led by special counsel Robert Mueller, into Russian involvement in the 2016 election and any possible links with the Trump campaign.

Press Association

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editors Choice

Also in World News