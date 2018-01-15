News And Finally

Monday 15 January 2018

Arturo Vidal might just be the king of the rabona after this trick-shot training goal

Back of the net.

Arturo Vidal playing for Bayern Munich in the Champions League
Arturo Vidal playing for Bayern Munich in the Champions League

By Max McLean

Arturo Vidal is certainly not famous for scoring goals, but this clip from Bayern Munich training suggests he definitely has it in the locker.

Bayern are preparing for the end of the Bundesliga’s winter break, which will see them host Werder Bremen at home on Sunday, and it doesn’t look like Vidal has lost it over Christmas.

Been practising your trick shots, Arturo?

The 30-year-old did go on something of a rare goalscoring streak before Christmas, notching in four consecutive Bundesliga games for the German champions.

Just don’t go expecting him to pull this finish out of the bag in the Champions League last 16 against Besiktas.

