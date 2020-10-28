| 8°C Dublin

Artist paints rainbow of angelic NHS workers at Chichester hospital

The local artist known as Horace said ‘I couldn’t do their job.’

By Max McLean, PA

An artist has painted a mural of angelic hospital workers at a Chichester hospital in honour of those who work for the NHS.

Worthing-based artist Horace painted his ‘Angel Rainbow’ piece at St Richard’s Hospital on Tuesday having previously donated another mural to Worthing Hospital.

Horace said his latest work – which shows NHS workers in different colour uniforms, with angelic wings and halos above their head – had been commissioned in part by Western Sussex Hospital’s organ donation committee.

“I wanted to do something optimistic here, a celebration of the real people who work in hospitals every day to help others,” said Horace.

“They are like angels, I couldn’t do their job. It’s a colourful and fun piece. I wanted it to be cheerful.”

PA Media