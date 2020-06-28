Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney delights fans with Tesco bag for life

| 15.2°C Dublin
Football fans have become accustomed to seeing their favourite players arrive at games with designer washbags, but Kieran Tierney delighted supporters by bucking the trend.
The Scotland left-back instead sported a Tesco bag for life upon entering Bramall Lane for Arsenal’s FA Cup tie at Sheffield United.
The move caught the attention of a number of fans on Twitter, who pointed to Tierney’s “no nonsense” style.
👋 Morning, lads!— Arsenal (@Arsenal) June 28, 2020
Matchday mode 🔛#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/4Wz5TuonRo
“Footballers usually enter the stadium with a Gucci or LV washbag. Not Tierney,” said one social media user.
“Never mind building Wengers statue @Arsenal get Tierneys built asap, Tesco bag included.”
Meanwhile, another fan said: “Kieran Tierney is just an old school no nonsense footballer.
“Turns up with his kit in a Tesco bag, tucks his shirt into his shorts, how can you not like him”.
Arsenal triumphed 2-1 thanks to a last-minute winner from Dani Ceballos, sending them through to the FA Cup semi-finals for the first time since 2017.
