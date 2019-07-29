Gunnersaurus had a tough first day back at the office as he took a football to the face in a penalty shoot-out.

Gunnersaurus had a tough first day back at the office as he took a football to the face in a penalty shoot-out.

Arsenal mascot Gunnersaurus hit in the face by penalty from young fan

The Arsenal mascot was on duty for the Gunners’ Emirates Cup game against Lyon, and as part of the entertainment laid on around the game he took his place in goal as a youngster attempted to score a penalty past him.

Wait for it ... 😂



First day back and @JuniorGunners penalties didn’t go to plan. pic.twitter.com/XVKSlzIcLh — Gunnersaurus (@Gunnersaurus) July 29, 2019

Sadly for all concerned, the penalty taker failed to find the corner and instead socked the ball square into the furry dinosaur’s face.

As Gunnersaurus lay prone on the floor, the youngster then followed in and tapped the ball home to score on the rebound, encouraged by pitchside announcer Nigel Mitchell.

2019 has produced some classic @Gunnersaurus moments so far 😂 This is one of my favourites 👏👏👏🔴 Gunner now back in ‘training’ to prepare for our @BurnleyOfficial fixture 😉 https://t.co/GEJDHxoJ7b — Nigel Mitchell (@MrNigelMitchell) July 29, 2019

In fact it was a tough day all round for Gunnersaurus, who also lost a penalty shoot-out to Bayern Munich mascot Berni.

It was not much better for Arsenal on the pitch either as they lost the Emirates Cup final 2-1 to Lyon.

PA Media