Sunday 13 May 2018

Arsenal fans won chant of the day with some incredible 1920s Huddersfield banter

A general view of the Herbert Chapman statue outside the Emirates Stadium
By Max McLean, Press Association

Football supporters will often look to the past when chanting at the opposition’s fans, but Arsenal supporters took that a little further against Huddersfield on the final day of the league season.

With Arsene Wenger managing his final game for the north London club, Terriers fans decided to remind Gooners that many of them had been calling for him to leave for a long time.

In response however, the travelling support went all the way back to the early 20th century.

For those unaware, Herbert Chapman links the two clubs as the legendary manager that brought league titles to both.

Chapman won the 1924 and 1925 First Division titles with the Terriers, but then moved to Arsenal where he helped the club win two league titles of their own in the 1930s, hence the light-hearted chant.

Of course, the chants were made in jest and Huddersfield actually gave Wenger a very warm send-off. First, manager David Wagner made a special presentation to the Frenchman.

And when 22 minutes rolled around on the clock, both home and away fans applauded Wenger for his 22 years in charge at Arsenal.

Chapman would be proud.

