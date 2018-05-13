Football supporters will often look to the past when chanting at the opposition’s fans, but Arsenal supporters took that a little further against Huddersfield on the final day of the league season.

Arsenal fans won chant of the day with some incredible 1920s Huddersfield banter

With Arsene Wenger managing his final game for the north London club, Terriers fans decided to remind Gooners that many of them had been calling for him to leave for a long time.

In response however, the travelling support went all the way back to the early 20th century. Arsenal fans reply...



He left cause you’re sh*t,

He left cause you’re sh*t

Herbert Chapman,

He left cause you’re sh*t!



😂😂😂#1930sBanter — Moh Haider (@ArsenalMoh8) May 13, 2018 For those unaware, Herbert Chapman links the two clubs as the legendary manager that brought league titles to both.

Chapman won the 1924 and 1925 First Division titles with the Terriers, but then moved to Arsenal where he helped the club win two league titles of their own in the 1930s, hence the light-hearted chant. It is quite poetic that Arsene Wenger's reign end's at Huddersfield. The home of our other legendary manager namely Mr Herbert Chapman. — charlie faulkner (@charlieboy1971) May 13, 2018 Of course, the chants were made in jest and Huddersfield actually gave Wenger a very warm send-off. First, manager David Wagner made a special presentation to the Frenchman.

📹 Head Coach David Wagner presented Arsène Wenger with a special gift from #htafc ahead of today’s @premierleague match (AT) pic.twitter.com/AhIjPmbUtU — Huddersfield Town (@htafcdotcom) May 13, 2018 And when 22 minutes rolled around on the clock, both home and away fans applauded Wenger for his 22 years in charge at Arsenal. Minute 22: the whole stadium rises as one to give the boss a standing ovation



That's class from you, @htafcdotcom - thanks, we appreciate it 👏#HTFCvAFC 🔵 0-0 ⚫️ (22) pic.twitter.com/egqQD3vAfV — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) May 13, 2018 Chapman would be proud.

Press Association